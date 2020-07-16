Body camera footage shows new details in arrest, death of George Floyd

(KARE) -- Minneapolis police body camera video is offering additional insights into the arrest and death of George Floyd in late May, and shows a longer period of time in which now-former officer Derek Chauvin had his knee on Floyd's neck.

Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter in the case. Fellow former officers Tou Thao, Thomas Lane and J. Alexander Kueng are all charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and manslaughter. All four officers were fired following Floyd's death.

While the body camera video is not available to the public, the court is allowing members of the media to view footage from body cameras worn by officers Kueng and Lane.

The videos show Lane and Kueng approach George Floyd's car parked near Cup Foods at 38th and Chicago on May 25. Lane is seen pulling out a flashlight and tapping on the window, visibly startling Floyd. Lane can be heard on the video ordering Floyd to show his hands. The body camera video then shows Lane pulling out his gun and pointing it at Floyd for 41 seconds.

Floyd is heard on the video telling the officers, "I got shot the same way Mr. Officer, before," a statement also shown in a transcript of the body camera video released by the court last week.

Body camera footage shows Floyd was handcuffed within two minutes of the officers confronting him in his car. The officers then move Floyd to the side of the building and order him to sit down.

