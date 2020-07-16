 Skip to Content

Democrat’s big cash haul signals perilous Tillis reelect bid

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Campaign finance reports show that North Carolina Republican Sen. Thom Tillis was outraised nearly 3-to-1 by his Democratic challenger in the last quarter. The news that Cal Cunningham’s campaign raised $7.4 million for the three months ending June 30 and that Tillis raised $2.6 million signals a more precarious reelection bid for the incumbent. The two campaigns were essentially tied with cash in their coffers starting July 1. Tillis is one of a handful of Senate Republicans considered vulnerable this fall. Democrats need to win three or four additional seats to retake the majority in the chamber.

Associated Press

