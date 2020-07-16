Depp’s bodyguard says Amber Heard abused the Hollywood star

LONDON (AP) — Johnny Depp’s security chief has alleged that Amber Heard physically abused Depp during the couple’s tempestuous marriage. Sean Bett gave testimony on Thursday at Depp’s libel suit against a British tabloid that accused him of assaulting his spouse. Depp is suing News Group Newspapers, publisher of The Sun, and the paper’s executive editor over an April 2018 article that called the actor a “wife-beater.” He strongly denies abusing Heard. Depp’s former partners Vanessa Paradis and Winona Ryder had been due to testify on Depp’s behalf in the U.K. High Court case. Depp’s lawyer says he no longer needs to call them as witnesses because The Sun does not contest Depp’s claim that he never hit them.