Ethics Committee clears Rep. Trahan in campaign finance case

BOSTON (AP) — The House Ethics Committee has cleared U.S. Rep. Lori Trahan following an investigation into allegations that the Massachusetts Democrat accepted excessive campaign contributions and reported them as personal loans even though they may not have been sourced from her personal funds. The investigation focused on allegations that Trahan’s husband deposited funds into a joint checking account that she then used to make $300,000 in loans to her campaign during the 2018 election. The committee found in a report released Thursday that the funds “were marital property to which Representative Trahan had a legal right of access and control.”