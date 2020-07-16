Navy says ship fire in San Diego is now out; cause unknown

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Navy announced Thursday that the fire on the USS Bonhomme Richard has been extinguished, ending one of the worst infernos to rip through a U.S. warship outside of combat in recent years. Now the attention is turning to the fate of the 840-foot (255-meter) amphibious assault ship _ whose forward mast collapsed. Once it’s safe, officials plan to go compartment by compartment to examine its charred bowels and determine if it is salvageable. Teams were checking the vessel to make sure no fire remained and until that process was complete an official investigation into the cause of the blaze that started Sunday would not begin.