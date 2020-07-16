France looks at law for returning colonial-era artifacts

PARIS (AP) — The French government has presented a draft law that would enable France to return certain cultural artifacts taken from African countries during the colonial era. The law now goes to parliament for consideration by lawmakers. The proposed legislation introduced Wednesday centers on the transfer of ownership of several African objects, including a saber loaned to Senegal last year and 26 heritage objects French colonial troops looted from a royal palace in the West African nation of Benin that were looted from a royal palace by in 1892. The new legislation stipulates that these objects must be given back within one year from when the law goes into effect.