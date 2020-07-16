Hot and humid weekend; Storm chances Saturday

We saw a beautiful and pleasant day across the region Thursday, but the heat and humidity arrives Friday and is expected to last through the weekend. Tonight, temperatures will be comfortable in the mid 60 with light southwest winds at 3-8 mph and clear skies.

The lack of cloud cover will allow for clear viewing of the comet NEOWISE tonight. The best time to view the comet is an hour after sunset, in the northwest portion of the sky under the Big Dipper. Binoculars or a small telescope will help you view the large tail of the comet. NEOWISE will be visible for the next week, and will return in 6,800 years.

The heat and humidity arrive on our doorstep Friday, making for some uncomfortable conditions heading into the weekend. High pressure will be in control of the region, allowing for mostly sunny skies throughout the day with afternoon temperatures in the mid 80s. Dew points will rise into the upper 60s and lower 70s. Areas along and north of I-90 may be subject to a few showers and thunderstorms during the evening. A few storms could become strong with gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall the main concerns. Will need to monitor this situation closely.

We'll experience the worst of the heat and humidity on Saturday as afternoon highs climb into the lower 90s with dew points in the mid 70s. Saturday will also feature scattered showers and thunderstorms, two rounds look possible; first in the early morning and then again during the late evening. Both rounds could bring the chance for strong to severe storms to our area, so be sure to stay weather aware.

Warm and muggy conditions last into Sunday with sunny skies, highs in the upper 80s, and dew points in the mid to upper 60s. Relief from the mid-summer heat and humidity comes Monday with seasonal temperatures in the low 80s and comfortable dew points in the low 60s. Monday looks to features more clouds than sun with an isolated chance for showers and thunderstorms.

More sunshine is expected for Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the lower 80 and isolated shower and thunderstorm chances.