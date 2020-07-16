Iowa drug kingpin who killed 5 set for execution Friday

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — A convicted killer from Iowa whose five victims included two young girls is scheduled Friday to become the third federal inmate to be executed this week, following a 17-year pause in federal executions. Dustin Honken, 52, was sentenced to death for killing government informants and children in his effort to thwart his drug trafficking prosecution in 1993. Honken is set to die by a lethal injection of the powerful sedative pentobarbital at the federal prison in Terre Haute, Indiana, where he’s been on death row since 2005. His chances for a last-minute reprieve seem remote after the Supreme Court allowed the other two executions.