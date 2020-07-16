IS bride to return to UK to fight for British citizenship

LONDON (AP) — A U.K. woman who as a teenager ran away to join the Islamic State group won the right Thursday to return to Britain to fight for the restoration of her citizenship. Shamima Begum was one of three east London schoolgirls who traveled to Syria in 2015. She resurfaced at a refugee camp in Syria last year and told reporters she wanted to come home. But former Home Secretary Sajid Javid yanked her citizenship, arguing she was Bangladeshi by descent and could go there. She said his move would render her stateless.