Polish opposition challenges recent presidential election

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s main opposition party has lodged a protest against the recent presidential election in which its candidate narrowly lost to conservative incumbent Andrzej Duda saying the whole process was “not fair.” In its protest to the Supreme Court Thursday the Civic Platform party said Duda got an unfair boost from the government and from state-run media, while many voters abroad were not able to cast their ballots due to poor organization. The court has 21 days to review all protests, which, however are not expected to undermine the election’s validity.