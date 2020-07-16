Pompeo says US should limit which human rights it defends

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration’s top diplomat has alarmed human rights groups and others by calling for U.S. foreign policy to be based on the ideals of America’s Founding Fathers. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a speech Thursday in Philadelphia that the U.S. must make “tough choices about which rights to promote” overseas. He then noted that many rights are worth defending but others are not and complained about a “proliferation” of rights. He did not specify the rights that should not be defended. But human rights groups and members of Congress took it to mean stepping away from the defense of LGBQT and women’s rights.