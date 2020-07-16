Puerto Rico rolls back openings amid spike in COVID-19 cases

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Puerto Rico’s governor has announced major rollbacks including the closure of bars, gyms, marinas, theaters and casinos and restricted the use of beaches as the U.S. territory is hit by a spike in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks. Gov. Wanda Vázquez said Thursday the changes and an ongoing curfew from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. will remain in place until July 31. Other changes include the prohibition of alcohol sales after 7 p.m., limiting the capacity of restaurants to 50%, and barring tourists from traveling to the nearby islands of Vieques and Culebra. Only those who are exercising will be allowed on beaches, including joggers, swimmers and surfers.