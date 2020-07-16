 Skip to Content

Puerto Rico rolls back openings amid spike in COVID-19 cases

New
5:49 pm National news from the Associated Press

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Puerto Rico’s governor has announced major rollbacks including the closure of bars, gyms, marinas, theaters and casinos and restricted the use of beaches as the U.S. territory is hit by a spike in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks. Gov. Wanda Vázquez said Thursday the changes and an ongoing curfew from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. will remain in place until July 31. Other changes include the prohibition of alcohol sales after 7 p.m., limiting the capacity of restaurants to 50%, and barring tourists from traveling to the nearby islands of Vieques and Culebra. Only those who are exercising will be allowed on beaches, including joggers, swimmers and surfers.

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content