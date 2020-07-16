Rochester Public Library hotline takes reports on those who don’t comply with mask ordinance

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- The topic of masks has been burning up the Rochester Public Library hotline for months. Now, the topic has been brought to the forefront, as people are calling them to report businesses and residents who aren't following the mask ordinance.

Kim Edson, the head of reader services at Rochester Public Library, said staff take every report of noncompliance seriously. She said hotline staff write up a report and send it over to the government agency responsible for following up. Depending on the nature of the complaint, that may be the Olmsted County Department of Public Health, the city legal team or social services.

Edson said officials will talk to the businesses, coach them and remind them that it's important to comply. She said it's not meant to be punitive, but mentioned the Rochester mask ordinance says people could be fined for trespassing or asked to leave a business if they refuse to comply. For businesses, she said government officials will try to reach an agreement if a business refuses to comply.

"We're the place that you can call with assurance that if you report positive tests, that there will be contact tracers that will follow up with that," Edson said. "If you report violations that those will be followed up with. Maybe not immediately, maybe not the way that the caller expects them to be, but we do take all of these things very seriously. The city's primary goal is to keep the community safe and protected and to continue to have a safe and operational community."

While Edson did not identify any businesses, she did say staff have received numerous complaints about one particular business. She said the city has reached out to the parent company to try to work with them to achieve better compliance.

Edson wanted to let the public to know the hotline is there for a lot community needs beside COVID-19 concerns. Issues the hotline helps with include job searches, housing help and, of course, library needs. The hotline receives around 250 calls per day, and 20% of those are COVID-19 related.

The number for the hotline is 507-328-2822.