Turkey convicts German newspaper reporter of propaganda work

ISTANBUL (AP) — A Turkish court convicted a correspondent for Germany’s Die Welt newspaper Thursday of engaging in propaganda in favor of Kurdish rebels and sentenced him to two years and nine months in prison. However, the court acquitted German-Turkish journalist Deniz Yucel of charges of sedition and of propagandizing for the network of a Turkish cleric who is accused of a masterminding a failed military coup in Turkey. Yucel was arrested in Istanbul as part of a vast government clampdown in the wake of the July 2016 coup attempt and charged with propaganda on behalf terror groups. He spent a year in pretrial detention and has since returned to Germany. He is expected to appeal the verdict.