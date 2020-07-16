Post reports misconduct allegations against DC NFL team

The Washington Post reported that 15 female former employees of the city’s NFL franchise said they were sexually harassed during their time with the team. The team said it takes issues of employee conduct seriously and addresses new allegations when they’re brought forward. Owner Dan Snyder hired a District of Columbia law firm to review the Washington NFL team’s culture, policies and allegations of workplace misconduct. Within the past week, three members of the front office have left the organization. Director of player personnel Alex Santos, assistant Richard Mann II and longtime broadcaster and senior vice president Larry Michael are no longer with the team.