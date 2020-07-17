Belarus presidential hopeful to work with barred candidates

MINSK, Belarus (AP) — An opposition candidate challenging Belarus’ longtime authoritarian leader in next month’s presidential vote says she will rely on support from other would-be candidates who have been barred from the race. President Alexander Lukashenko, who has ruled the country of 9.5 million with an iron hand for 26 years, is expected to easily win a sixth term in the August 9 election. Earlier this week, the country’s election commission ruled to bar Lukashenko’s two main rivals from the race, leaving Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, wife of jailed popular opposition blogger Sergei Tikhanovsky, as the most visible remaining opposition candidate. Tikhanovskaya said Friday that she would unite efforts with campaigns of Valery Tsepkalo and Viktor Babariko, who were denied registration.