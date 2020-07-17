China says it’s not trying to replace US, won’t be bullied

BEIJING (AP) — A Chinese spokesperson says her country isn’t seeking to confront or replace the United States as the world’s top technological power, but will fight back against “malicious slander” and attacks from Washington. The comments Friday from the foreign ministry’s Hua Chunying came a day after a speech by Attorney General William Barr in which he cautioned American business leaders against promoting policies favorable to Beijing. He says China had not only dominated the market on coronavirus protective gear, exposing American dependence on Beijing, but had also hoarded supplies and blocked producers from exporting them to countries in need. Barr also accused Chinese hackers of trying to steal vaccine development research, a charge Hua dismissed as absurd.