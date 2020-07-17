DA: No basis for charges against cop who put knee on head

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania prosecutor has determined that a police officer was justified when he pressed his knee into a man’s head while restraining him outside a hospital. District Attorney Jim Martin released his findings on Friday. He says Allentown police used reasonable force to restrain the man, who was agitated, obviously intoxicated and posing a danger to himself and others. The July 11 incident was caught on video and generated allegations of police brutality.