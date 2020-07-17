Dangerous heat and storm chances Saturday

We felt a big chance in conditions today compared to what we felt Thursday as our good friend humidity arrived for a weekend visit. In addition to dangerous heat expected this weekend, and we are also looking at the potential for two round of storms. Tonight, conditions will be mild with a few clouds and low temperatures in the lower 70s. Winds will be breezy out of the south winds at 10-15 mph.

Our attention quickly turns towards early Saturday morning where our first round of showers and thunderstorms are expected. Will need to watch out for some of these storms to be strong to severe with damaging winds, hail, and heavy rainfall being the main threats. The best timing for these storms is between 1 a.m.-7 a.m. Saturday.

Dangerous heat is expected across the region Saturday at temperatures rise into the lower 90s with dew points in the mid 70s. A heat advisory will be in effect from 1 p.m. until 8 p.m. as heat index values climb into the lower triple digits. After the morning round of storms, skies will clear and be mainly sunny throughout the day and early evening.

Round 2 of storms is expected to impact our area Saturday night, most likely between 10 p.m. and 1 a.m. The main hazards will be damaging winds, large hail, and heavy rainfall. Lingering showers may be possible after the main line of storms moves through. Overnight temperatures will be in the upper 60s.

Conditions will feel much more comfortable on Sunday than the day before with afternoon highs in the lower 80s and less humid dew points in the mid 60s. Breezy winds and mostly sunny skies are expected around the region. A mix of sun and clouds is expected for Monday with highs in the upper 70s. A few isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible during the afternoon.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible Tuesday with highs in the lower 80s and periods of sunshine. A few lingering showers and thunderstorms may be possible Wednesday morning with sunshine lasting throughout the rest of the day. Highs will be in the low 80s.

Warmer weather moves in for the late week, along with off and on rain chances. Temperatures warm back into the mid 80s for Thursday and Friday with mostly to partly sunny skies. Friday could see a chance for afternoon scattered showers and thunderstorms.