Elbows? Masks? Presents? Let this divisive EU summit begin!

BRUSSELS (AP) — At the start of one of the most daunting and divisive summits in recent history, the atmosphere among the European Union leaders was downright giddy. Somehow with all kinds of masks, social distancing rules and new ways of greetings, some of the leaders reveled Friday in the novelty the pandemic crisis had imposed. It was in sharp contrast to the subject at hand. Since COVID-19 hit Europe early this year, the EU has seen an unprecedented recession and the death toll stands at around 135,000. The leaders are seeking to approve an 1.85-trillion-euro budget and rescue deal to make sure the bloc recovers.