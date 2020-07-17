FBI: Bank robbery suspect dead; 2 agents shot, wounded

MESA, Ariz. (AP) — The FBI says two of its agents were shot and wounded Friday at an apartment complex in a Phoenix suburb while executing a warrant for a bank robbery suspect who was found dead. The FBI said in a statement that one injured agent was treated at the scene in Mesa for minor injuries and the other was taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries that weren’t life-threatening. The FBI statement said the suspect was “found deceased” but didn’t provide any information on how the suspect died or other circumstances of the incident. No identities were released and the statement said no additional information was available.