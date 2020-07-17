Felony charge against Breonna Taylor protesters dropped

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A prosecutor is dropping a felony charge against dozens of protesters who gathered at the Kentucky Attorney General’s home to demand justice in Breonna Taylor’s death. The group of protesters included civil rights leaders, a reality TV star and a professional football player. Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s office is heading an investigation into the fatal shooting of Taylor by police who were conducting a no-knock warrant. Jefferson County Attorney Mike O’Connell dismissed the felony charge Friday. He says police had probable cause for the charge, but he decided to dismiss it “in the interest of justice and the promotion of the free exchange of ideas.”