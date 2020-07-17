France delays retirement reform that caused mass strikes

PARIS (AP) — France’s government is delaying a divisive overhaul of the retirement system until at least the end of the year because of the economic crisis unleashed by the pandemic. Prime Minister Jean Castex announced Friday that the government will extend negotiations on the plan for several months instead of putting it in place this summer. The government and unions are negotiating over possibly raising the retirement age from 62, or increasing taxes to make the pension system financially sustainable in a country with a high life expectancy. The plan prompted weeks of strikes and protests by those who fear it will force people to work longer for less money.