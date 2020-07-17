Heat and humidity return for the weekend

Warmer and more humid today

Warmer air is flowing into the region today as a storm system and warm front move toward the area from the west. After spending the past couple of days in the 70s, it looks like 80-degree heat will be the rule later today with enough humidity in the air to push heat indices into the upper 80s and lower 90s. A stray shower or thunderstorm will be possible north f Rochester ahead of that warm front. Otherwise, it looks a warm and muggy, but generally tranquil day to round out the workweek.

Thunderstorm chances tonight

A complex of strong thunderstorms is going to develop in the eastern Dakotas late this afternoon and then rumble toward our part of the region in the overnight hours. There's a chance that the complex will reach our local area, packing damaging winds and possibly some hail. The most likely time frame for a local impact would be between 1:00 AM and 8:00 AM Saturday. The Storm Prediction Center has placed our area in the Marginal Risk of severe weather for tonight's thunderstorm threat.

A Saturday scorcher

Very warm air and tropical humidity will move into the region for Saturday and heat indices will be in the triple digits for most of the day. Abundant sunshine coupled with a gusty south breeze that will reach 25 miles per hour at times will usher in that steamy air mass. High temperatures will be in the lower 90s with heat indices in the 100 to 105 range. The majority of our area will be in a Heat Advisory from 1:00 PM to 8:00 PM. The northwest portion of our local area will be in an Excessive Heat Watch with heat indices even higher than 105!

The cold front associated with our upcoming weekend storm system will be the focus of thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight hours Saturday. Damaging winds will be the primary threat as a squall line of storms is expected to develop just to our northwest and then migrate into the area. Our area is currently in a Slight Risk, level 2 of 5 in the Storm Prediction Center threat range.

Not as hot and humid Sunday

High pressure will settle in behind Saturday night's cold front for Sunday, making for a bright and pleasant end to the weekend. We'll enjoy mostly sunny skies with high temperatures in the lower 80s and less humidity in the air thanks to a refreshing northwest breeze.