How does COVID-19 affect kids? Science has answers and gaps

Evidence behind what role children play in the coronavirus pandemic and how it affects them is inconclusive, despite the Trump administration’s position that the science is clear. Several studies suggest but don’t prove that children are less likely to become infected and more likely to have only mild symptoms. Many kids have no symptoms, and it’s unclear how easily they can spread the virus to others. More than 200,000 U.S. kids have tested positive for the virus and 228 have died. There have been more than 3.6 million total confirmed cases in the U.S., and more than 138,000 deaths.