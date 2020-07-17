In Bolivian city, people buy fake – and toxic – virus cure

COCHABAMBA, Bolivia (AP) — Long lines form every morning in one of the Bolivian cities hardest hit by the pandemic as desperate people wait to buy small plastic bottles of chlorine dioxide, a toxic bleaching agent that has been falsely touted as a cure for the coronavirus. The rush in the city of Cochabamba to buy a disinfectant known to cause harm to those who ingest it comes even after the Bolivian Health Ministry warned of its dangers and said at least five people had been poisoned after taking chlorine dioxide in La Paz, the capital. However, Bolivia’s opposition-controlled congress is promoting the use of chlorine dioxide as a medical treatment.