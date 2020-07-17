Indictment: Officer kicked in video gave misleading account

BALTIMORE (AP) — A Baltimore Police officer captured on video being kicked as he tried to make an arrest has been indicted for giving misleading information about what led to the confrontation. The Baltimore Sun reports Sgt. Welton Simpson said at the time that a 23-year-old man spit in his face and hit him. Body camera footage produced by defense attorneys earlier this month showed Simpson talking to the man before shoving him, setting off a scuffle that ended with the man’s arrest and charges against two others. Simpson was also indicted for misconduct in office.