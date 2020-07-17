Justice Ginsburg says cancer has returned, but won’t retire

WASHINGTON (AP) — Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg says she is receiving chemotherapy for a recurrence of cancer, but has no plans to retire from the Supreme Court. The 87-year-old Ginsburg said her treatment so far has succeeded in reducing lesions on her liver and that she will continue chemotherapy sessions every two weeks. She spent time in the hospital this week for a possible infection, but Ginsburg said it was unrelated to the cancer.