Lowe’s, Home Depot requiring customers to wear masks starting next week

(KTIV) -- Home Depot and Lowe's are now part of the growing lists of stores requiring customers to wear masks.

Both Lowe's and Home Depot announced Friday that starting next week all shoppers will be required to wear masks or facial coverings while at their stores.

The masks requirement goes into effect on July 20 for Lowe's, while Home Depot will start requiring them on July 22.

"As a retailer offering essential goods, we have a responsibility to our associates, customers and small businesses in communities nationwide to help provide a safe shopping experience," said Marvin R. Ellison, Lowe's president and CEO. "For the safety of everyone in our stores, we ask that customers wear masks, and to make this new standard less restrictive, we will make masks available to those who need them."

Both stores say they will have signs posted throughout their facilities to remind customers about the new requirement.

“We appreciate all of our associates who have been working so hard to serve our customers with the essential products they need throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, and we want to thank our customers for their cooperation as we work to protect everyone in our stores,” said Ann-Marie Campbell, executive vice president of stores for The Home Depot.

Lowe's and Home Depot have required employees to wear masks for several months now. The two stores say a majority of their locations already require customers to wear masks due to local and state regulations.

Both Home Depot and Lowe's were considered essential businesses in most states, allowing them to stay open while other stores had to close.

Other major chains like Walmart, Target, Kohl's and Best Buy are all now requiring customers to wear masks.