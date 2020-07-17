Pakistan validates most licenses of pilots working abroad

ISLAMABAD (AP) — An aviation authority spokesman says Pakistan’s government has validated most of the licenses it issued to pilots working abroad. But he said Friday that more than 200 others accused of obtaining tainted licenses are still being investigated in a move aimed at addressing the concerns of global airlines. The spokesman said the licenses of 166 of 176 Pakistani pilots working in the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Malaysia, Vietnam, Bahrain, Ethiopia, Hong Kong, Oman, Qatar and Kuwait were “validated as genuine and certified” and “having no anomaly.” The verification process for the licenses of the remaining 10 pilots will be concluded by next week.