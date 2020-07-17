Princess Kay of the Milky Way prevails amid pandemic

BYRON, Minn. (KTTC) -- Princess Kay of the Milky Way is a Minnesota tradition that spans more than 60 years. For this year's princess, despite this unconventional year, she and her family remain dedicated to the dairy industry.

Princess Kay of the Milky Way 2020 Amy Kyllo of Byron has worked on her family's dairy farm since she was a child.

She said her mom even milked cows with her strapped into a carrier when she was a baby.

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic and many events being canceled, Kyllo said she's still working hard as Princess Kay. She has been doing virtual presentations and drive-by events for the last few months. Her goal is to get the word out about the hard work dairy farmers do every day.

"It's been a blessing to get to work out there every day with our animals, and I'm really really happy for the opportunity," Kyllo said. "It's been a different year really for everyone. But dairy farmers continue to produce healthy and nutritious food no matter what the circumstances are, and I'm really blessed to be part of that."

Kyllo's family has owned Oxbow Farm in Byron for more than 30 years. She said her favorite part of working on the farm is caring for calves. She said they love their bottles and they wag their tails when they get their bellies rubbed.

Even though the state fair is canceled, The Princess Kay of the Milky Way 2021 coronation will still happen in August. It will be a private banquet on the state fair grounds. Sculptors will sculpt the new princess Kay's likeness out of 90 pounds of butter, and celebrate all the contributions these young women make to the industry.