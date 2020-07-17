REMEMBERING LORI: Friends of drug kingpin victim gather in tribute

MASON CITY (KTTC) -- Dustin Honken, the man convicted of killing five people in Iowa, including two young girls in 1993, was executed Friday afternoon.

Lori Duncan and her two daughters, were three of his five victims.

Friday evening, you could hear laughter outside the Willow Run Lounge in Mason City. It was the sound of old friends and classmates, remembering a life taken too soon.

"She's been in the shadows, it's been all about him," Duncan's high school friend Sally Gard said. "Today we're doing this for Lori, and for Candance and Amber."

A tribute for Lori and her girls, on the day of their convicted killer's execution.

"They were good people that did not deserve this," Gard continued.

A group of a half dozen showed at the Willow Run to honor their high school friend and celebrate justice being served.

"I had a lot of anger left towards him and now that he's gone, I can let it go," Lori's high school friend Monda Linderman said.

A mix of emotions for the friends still mourning the loss of Lori after 27 years.

"I'm feeling sad for Lori, but I'm also happy for Lori," Linderman said. "Dustin got what he deserved. I just wish he would have gotten it sooner."

She adds, "Even though it was his last day, it's not about him, it's not."

A chance for those who loved Lori to let go, and close the book for good.

"We got this Lori, rest in peace," Linderman said.