Review into England’s coronavirus death total amid questions

LONDON (AP) — The British government ordered an urgent review Friday into how daily coronavirus death figures in England are calculated amid claims the current method overestimates the tally. The review was prompted by concerns raised over why England is still recording way more deaths than Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland. Researchers looked at whether differing methods may account for the discrepancy. They said that the methodology used in England effectively means that “no one with COVID in England is allowed to ever recover from their illness.”