Tokyo Olympic venues lined up, schedule remains the same

TOKYO (AP) — The 42 venues for next year’s delayed Tokyo Olympics have been secured and the competition schedule will remain almost identical to the one that would have been used this year. The Athletes Village and the main press center have also been lined up. That was the message delivered to IOC members by Tokyo organizing committee president Yoshiro Mori and CEO Toshiro Muto. They spoke from Japan to a full session of the IOC membership meeting online. Estimates in Japan say the delay will cost $2 billion to $6 billion. The Olympics are to open on July 23, 2021.