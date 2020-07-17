UAE Mars mission liftoff on Japan rocket reset for Monday

TOKYO (AP) — The liftoff of a United Arab Emirates’ Mars orbiter has been scheduled for Monday after being delayed by bad weather. The orbiter named Amal, or Hope, is the Arab world’s first interplanetary mission. It is being launched from a space center in southern Japan on a Mitsubishi rocket. Hope is to reach Mars in February 2021, the year the UAE celebrates 50 years since its formation. Two other Mars missions are planned in coming days by the U.S. and China.