Winona State Prepared for All Possibilities For Fall Sports Amid Pandemic

WINONA, Minn. (KTTC) - The clock is ticking on a decision about fall sports at the college level.

The Winona State Warriors play in one of the top Division II football conferences in the country. Right now, plans are set for camp to open in a few weeks, but Head Coach Tom Sawyer is aware of the factors playing against his team ever seeing the grid iron this fall.

"I think everybody's in the same mode. We want to do it safely," Sawyer said. "If we can play in the fall, we're ready to go right now, but until the league makes a decision on what's best for our university from the sports science, and NCAA and our university, we'll support everything that comes out, but right now I'm a little scared about what's going to happen next week."

Next week is when the Athletic Directors and Presidents of the NSIC schools will meet to discuss the future of fall sports.

Winona State AD Eric Schoh tells KTTC that meeting will take place on Monday.

The NSIC cut back on non-conference competition earlier this summer and the entire Conference is playing one less football game. The schedule is 10-games (instead of 11), pushing back the start of the season until September 12th when the Warriors travel to Minnesota State-Moorhead.

Schoh -- like AD's across the country at every level -- has his pulse on the situation daily as conferences continue to cancel their fall sports season.

"Right now, we're just having conversations about what's going on around us, the changing landscape. Obviously, it's been trending towards postponing or suspending fall sports, and so we're evaluating where we're at compared to what other leagues are looking at and doing," said Schoh. "As we talk, the plans are to have fall seasons, but things are changing daily it seems like. Like I said, things are trending in the negative right now."

Monday's meeting could decide the fate of seven sports that take place at Winona State in the fall.