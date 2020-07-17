Zegna, Gucci rethink physical shows from digital platforms

MILAN (AP) — The coronavirus-provoked fashion rethink was in full swing on the last day of Milan’s first-ever Digital Fashion Week. Ermengildo Zegna’s so-called Phygital presentation Friday was- a hybrid of physical and digital experiences that could be the harbinger for runway shows to come for the brand celebrating 110 years. Gucci, meanwhile, has already announced that it will eschew destination runway shows and whittle down its calendar to two events a year. To mark the end of a cycle, Gucci rolled out a 20-minute video titled “Epilogue,’’ with the design team acting as the models.