Austin’s Agwa Nywesh Makes College Decision

AUSTIN, Minn. (KTTC) - Austin's Agwa Nywesh committed to play college basketball at Western Nebraska CC today.

Nywesh is a Division I caliber talent that originally committed to Idaho State in the spring, but re-opened his recruitment a month later.

This past season for the Packers, Nywesh averaged 14.7 points, 4.5 assists, 3.8 rebounds, and an eye-popping 4.1 steals per game as a senior.

Nywesh is a relentless defender that thrives in transition, but also has the ability to play above the rim.

Western Nebraska CC went 19-12 this past season.