Cold front brings storms but also cooler temps

A cold front currently sitting in far western Minnesota will be our weather maker tonight and will impact the next few days as well.

Instability along that frontal boundary has the potential to bring strong to severe storms through most of Minnesota, Wisconsin, and northern Iowa. The higher threat is well to our north near the Twin Cities, but severe weather is possible through all of southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa.

The main threats tonight will be strong, damaging winds. Gusts over 70 mph are possible so make sure to secure any outdoor furniture and bring potted plants inside if you can. Large hail up to one inch in diameter is also possible.

There is a chance for isolated tornadoes, but that chance is very small. Rainfall accumulations aren't looking too impressive: about 0.5" to 1.0" for most of the area, but higher totals are possible in isolated areas where multiple storms pass through.

In general, our window for storms is from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. These storms will move along the cold front, pushing southeast through the area. A few lingering showers are possible after 1 a.m. but we'll be clear and dry by Sunday morning.

The positive side of the cold front is that it will drop dew points into the lower 60s and temperatures into the lower 80s for Sunday and much of next week. Dry conditions will continue through Monday before storm chances return Monday night.