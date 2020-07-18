EU leaders resume ‘grumpy’ summit on budget, virus fund

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union leaders are hunting for compromises as a summit to reach a deal on an unprecedented 1.85 trillion euro ($2.1 trillion) EU budget and coronavirus recovery fund enters its second day with tensions running high. A full day and night of discussions by the 27 leaders on Friday only added to the irritations over how the huge sums should be spent and what strings should be attached. The atmosphere “was grumpier this evening than this afternoon,” Dutch Prime Minister Rutte told Dutch reporters after Friday’s marathon talks. “This is going to take a while, I think.” The EU executive has proposed a 750-billion euro fund to be sent as loans and grants to the most needy countries.