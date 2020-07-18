India-Pakistan fighting in Kashmir kills 3 family members

SRINAGAR, India (AP) — Officials say three members of a family have been killed in Indian-controlled Kashmir as Indian and Pakistani soldiers exchanged shells and gunfire along the highly militarized frontier in the disputed region. An Indian administrator Rahul Yadav says a 50-year-old woman, her husband and their teenage son were hit by a shell in a compound of their home as the family was cooking late Friday night in southern Poonch district. Indian army spokesman Lt. Col. Devender Anand said Pakistani troops attacked Indian positions along the Line of Control dividing Kashmir between the two countries late Friday. Anand said Indian troops “retaliated befittingly.” Pakistan did not immediately comment.