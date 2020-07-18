Lawyer seeks London police apology over Black man’s arrest

LONDON (AP) — The lawyer for a Black man filmed being pinned down by a London police officer who appeared to kneel on his neck says that the force should apologize to his client. Attorney Timur Rusten says the incident “mirrors” the death of George Floyd in the United States. Marcus Coutain was detained on a London street on Thursday and charged with carrying a knife. Video filmed by a bystander shows two officers holding the handcuffed man on the ground, and one appears to be applying pressure to the man’s neck with his knee. During a court hearing on Saturday, Coustain indicated in court that he will plead not guilty. A police officer has been suspended while the incident is investgated.