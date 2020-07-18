New York COVID-19 hospitalizations down, 11 more deaths

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo says the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in New York state dropped to 743 and 11 more people died. The daily statewide statistics show New York with 754 newly confirmed cases, representing 1.08% of all tests. The number of people hospitalized Friday was down 22 from the previous day. New York has so far avoided a surge in new cases like those plaguing other states in the South and West. But the Democratic governor has repeatedly warned New Yorkers could be at risk if they abandon social distancing and other practices to check the spread of the virus.