North Macedonia police discover 55 migrants in truck, car

SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — Police in North Macedonia say they have found 55 migrants in two separate incidents. One migrant was injured when the truck carrying him and 42 others hit a concrete pillar at a toll station. All migrants will be deported to Greece, where they came from. Although the land border between Greece and North Macedonia is closed due to the coronavirus epidemic, “essential” travel is still allowed. Trafficking networks remain active in the area, ferrying migrants who are trying to make their way into central and northern Europe.