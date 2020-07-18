Pakistani police arrest 4 men who destroyed statue of Buddha

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Officials say police have arrested four men for allegedly destroying an ancient statue of Buddha they found while doing construction work near an historic Buddhist site in northwest Pakistan. The arrests in the district of Mardan were made hours after a video went viral on social media showing a man breaking the statue with a hammer when it was still partially embedded in the ground. Local archaeologists later determined the Buddha statue was of historic value. The men, charged under the country’s antiquities laws, face up to five years in jail if convicted. The laws prohibit the destruction of damage to any antiquities, police said.