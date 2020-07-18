Surging Democrats expand Senate targets to GOP states

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s sagging popularity is creating opportunities for Senate Democratic candidates in Republican-leaning states where they normally wouldn’t be competitive. That’s forcing the GOP to spend millions in states that Trump carried easily in his 2016 presidential win, including Kentucky, Kansas and Montana. All of this means Democrats’ chances of capturing control of the Senate are enhanced because they have more targets at which to aim. Other states where Senate Democratic challengers have at least long-shot chances include South Carolina and Alaska, and they could mount credible challenges in Georgia and Iowa. They might even be able to protect their most vulnerable incumbent, Sen. Doug Jones of Alabama.