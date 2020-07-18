Thousands in Bangkok rally against Thai government

BANGKOK (AP) — Several thousand anti-government protesters have rallied in Thailand’s capital to call for a new constitution, new elections and an end to repressive laws. The demonstrators chanted slogans and waved placards after converging on the iconic Democracy Monument in the old part of Bangkok, a popular venue for dissent. Saturday’s gathering, organized by a group calling itself Liberation Youth, was the biggest of its kind since the government called a state of emergency in March to deal with the coronavirus. Protests against the government had been drawing crowds in March, but tapered off when several coronavirus clusters were confirmed and the emergency law was invoked.