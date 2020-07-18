Virus deaths top 600,000 as cases rise in SAfrica, Australia

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Countries from the U.S. to South Africa to Australia are struggling to hold down rising rates of the coronavirus as global deaths from COVID-19 surged past 600,000. While the U.S. leads global infections, South Africa now ranks as the fifth worst-hit country in the pandemic with 350,879 cases. Its struggles are a sign of trouble to come for nations with even fewer health care resources. China on Sunday confirmed 13 new cases in the northwestern city of Urumqi, while South Korea reported less than 40 additional cases for a second straight day. After a one-day respite, COVID-19 cases in the Australian state of Victoria have risen again, prompting a move to make masks mandatory in metropolitan Melbourne and the nearby shire of Mitchell.