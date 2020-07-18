Wife of suspect locked in Dollar General store is arrested

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — The wife of a convicted sex offender accused of killing two teenagers and kidnapping a third has been arrested. Kayla Vincent is a spokeswoman for the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office. She says 41-year-old Tori L. Broussard of Lake Charles was arrested Wednesday on charges of accessory after the fact to first-degree rape and accessory after the fact to molestation of a juvenile. Broussard is chief investigator at the Calcasieu Public Defenders Office. Harry Fontenot heads the office. He tells KPLC-TV she is on administrative leave pending further review. Broussard is free after posting a $50,000 bond. Her attorney Todd Clemons says she was falsely accused.