27 Islamic State suspects held in Turkey as attacks planned

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish police have detained 27 people with suspected links to the Islamic State group, state-run media says. The Anadolu news agency said the suspects were held in simultaneous early morning raids Sunday by anti-terrorist police in 15 districts across Istanbul as they allegedly prepared to carry out attacks. They were said to be planned as a response to recent social media posts that insulted the Prophet Muhammad, the agency said. It said a “large number” of documents and digital material was recovered during searches. Turkey has suffered a number of attacks by the Islamic State group over the last five years.